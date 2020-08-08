1/1
Dennis J. Jones
Born: September 24, 1949; Amboy

Died: August 5, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Dennis John Jones, 70, of Mendota, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Church Mendota with Father Peter Pilon officiating. The Mass will be broadcast from a speaker in the church parking lot and able to view on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9138050856 with meeting ID 913 805 0856. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mendota with military rites by Mendota VFW Post 4079. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota with a 3:15 p.m. rosary. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and church.

Dennis was born September 24, 1949 in Amboy, IL to Sylvester "Barney" and Hilda (Chaon) Jones. Dennis married the love of his life, Janet Wagner, on March 15, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Brooklyn. Together with family they celebrated 51 years of marriage this year.

Dennis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend who had no enemies. To know him was to love him. He was committed to his faith and his family, as well as to his job at HCC, Inc in Mendota where he worked for over 47 years, most of those as an engineer, and was part of multiple patents before retiring in 2015. He lived his life with a "do it right the first time" mentality. He could fix or build anything, and when an idea for something needed was presented he would often start by saying, "I wonder if a guy could ..." and then he would. Of course, the engineer in him started every project with a drawing. Dennis gained the respect of all who knew him and was the person that everyone went to for advice. He always put others first. After being told by his doctor that due to his advanced condition there was no treatment, the doctor said, "I am very sorry," to which Dennis replied, "I'm sure it's not easy for you to share that news" in an attempt to console his doctor. Simply put, Dennis was a great man who will be missed by many.

Dennis loved being with his wife, Janet, and spending time with family and friends. He adored all of his seven siblings and would look forward to them all getting together. His grandchildren meant the world to him and he cherished getting to watch them play sports and perform. He would often give them advice on how they could improve just like he did to his own children. Dennis always looked forward to his Friday night "meetings" at Main Street Station with his buddies from HCC, especially after his retirement. He served for 6 years in the Army Reserves and was a member of the Elks Lodge and Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mendota. Dennis made the world a better place, and there will be a huge void in many people's lives due to his passing.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet Jones; son, Robert Jones of La Crosse, WI; daughter, Meredith (Brian) Janssen of Story City, IA; son, Jason (Brandi) Jones of Rockford; grandchildren, Payton, Tayler, Baylie, and Hayden Janssen, and Elle Jones; siblings, Raphael (June) Jones, Judy (Walter) Piller, Sylvester "Butch" (Mary) Jones, James (Peg) Jones, Connie (Jerry) Northcutt, Stephen (Jan) Jones, and Debbie (Mark) Walter; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great- nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester "Barney" and Hilda Jones; and his sister-in-law, Margarite Jones.

Memorials may be directed to Holy Cross Catholic Church, the American Cancer Society, or the donor's choice.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Rosary
03:15 PM
Merritt Funeral Home
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church Mendota
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss Jones family. Me Jones was a great man. I still have fond memories of the whole family down at IWU for Jason’s FB games. Prayers for you guys.
Jeff Stein
Friend
August 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Billie Henry
Family
August 7, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to our sweet and most caring Uncle Denny! He was truly loved by all and most certainly gone to soon!! He taught me so much growing up and I will cherish our family memories forever! We are so incredibly blessed by the most loving and giving family. Although we are minus one now we are no less stronger and we will do what we do best together! Push through! Uncle Denny I know God had a special reason to take you so soon and though I wish I could understand and take the pain away from Aunt Janet and his family I know he will never be far! Until we meet again, thank you for teaching us all to be the best we can be!!! We love you!!! Pete, Jen, Alex & Mary!
Jen Huinker
Family
August 7, 2020
A Beautiful Tribute
The obituary for Dennis is one of the most beautiful I have ever read. He truly was a great man and inspiration to man, including myself. He did indeed make the world a better place. I grieve for the family's loss of their husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Knowing Dennis and the way he lived his life, you can have all hope that he will rest in the eternal presence of God, who is perfect LOVE.
Brian Corrigan
Friend
August 7, 2020
Sorry for your loss...May the Lord comfort you always but especially now.
Carol Vandre
Acquaintance
August 7, 2020
Jan, our thoughts and prayers are with you and family.
Tom & Mary Lou Burkardt
Family
August 6, 2020
My heart goes out to you Jan and your family. Thoughts and prayers.
Kaye Pohl
August 6, 2020
Was shocked to hear of Dennis passing. What a good and decent man he was, always with a great disposition, and fun to be around. My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Gary Fitzgerald
Classmate
August 6, 2020
Janet and family, My deepest sympathy. Those whom we have loved never really leave us. They live on in our hearts and cast their radiant light in our shadows. God Bless you. Monica Englehart
Monica Englehart
Friend
August 6, 2020
Denny will be missed by all of his 1st cousins. He was a very pleasant man to be around. Gone too soon.
Ernie Wilhelm
Family
August 6, 2020
Deepest sympathy to family & friends.
Steve & Carol Kleckner
