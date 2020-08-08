What a beautiful tribute to our sweet and most caring Uncle Denny! He was truly loved by all and most certainly gone to soon!! He taught me so much growing up and I will cherish our family memories forever! We are so incredibly blessed by the most loving and giving family. Although we are minus one now we are no less stronger and we will do what we do best together! Push through! Uncle Denny I know God had a special reason to take you so soon and though I wish I could understand and take the pain away from Aunt Janet and his family I know he will never be far! Until we meet again, thank you for teaching us all to be the best we can be!!! We love you!!! Pete, Jen, Alex & Mary!

Jen Huinker

Family