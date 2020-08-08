Dinah l. Scordo
Born: September 20, 1985
Died: August 4, 2020
PERU – Dinah Lee Scordo, 34, of Peru passed away unexpectedly August 4, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dinah was born in Peoria on September 20, 1985 to Michael W. and Rhonda R. (Mini) Scordo Sr.
Dinah is survived by her mother, Rhonda Mini of Spring Valley; her father, Michael W. Scordo Sr. of Cedar Point; two daughters, Amelia and Adonia; one son, Octavio; six brothers and sisters, Dr. Jason Bergandi of Spring Valley, Josh (Dana) Colby of Peru, Joe Colby of Dalzell, Aimee Hernandez of Spring Valley, Michael (Simona) Scordo Jr. of Cedar Point, and Catherine Scordo of Peru; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Anthony and Virginia Scordo, and Ed and Millie Mini; and one niece, Jocelyn Colby.
