Dolores A. 'Dolly' Bruder
Born: June 9, 1932
Died: May 12, 2020
GENOA – Dolores Ann "Dolly" Bruder passed away on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020.
Dolly was born on June 9, 1932 in La Salle, IL and was the last surviving child of eight children born to John and Mary (Gorenz) Uranich. She graduated from La Salle-Peru High School and married the love of her life, Henry "Hank" Bruder at the age of 18 at St. Roch's Catholic Church on December 30, 1950. After honeymooning in Miami Beach and Havana, Cuba they began their new life by moving to Orlando, Florida for Hank's spring training with the Washington Senators, whom he signed with in 1949. Their time spent in Hank's baseball career provided wonderful memories and friendships that lasted for a lifetime. After moving back to Illinois, they settled in Kirkland with Hank's parents on the farm, and eventually moved to Genoa in 1955.
Dolly's life was dedicated to her family, her faith, and being a good neighbor and friend to many. Most important, however, was Dolly's family. Dolly is survived by her daughters, Candice and her husband, Thomas Moore, and Diana and her husband, John Shott. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy to Dolly and helped heal her heart after the passing of her husband, Hank, in March of 2003. They include Mark Moore and Candace Sagliano and their children Andrew, Alexander, and Katherine; Anne Moore and her daughter, Charlemagne; Tod and Karli Moore and their children, Jase and Piper; Joseph Shott; Jessica and Chad Megginson and their children, Lane, Lydia and Lance; and Jarod and Danielle Shott and their children, Aiden, Grayson, and Jordyn.
Due to the current COVID-19 condition, a private family prayer service was at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Genoa on Friday, May 15. A celebration of Dolly's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory may be made to the Genoa Women's Club Scholarship Fund , the Genoa Area Community Food Hub, or St. Catherine's Memorial for Compassionate Ministries fund addressed to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135, who was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Born: June 9, 1932
Died: May 12, 2020
GENOA – Dolores Ann "Dolly" Bruder passed away on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020.
Dolly was born on June 9, 1932 in La Salle, IL and was the last surviving child of eight children born to John and Mary (Gorenz) Uranich. She graduated from La Salle-Peru High School and married the love of her life, Henry "Hank" Bruder at the age of 18 at St. Roch's Catholic Church on December 30, 1950. After honeymooning in Miami Beach and Havana, Cuba they began their new life by moving to Orlando, Florida for Hank's spring training with the Washington Senators, whom he signed with in 1949. Their time spent in Hank's baseball career provided wonderful memories and friendships that lasted for a lifetime. After moving back to Illinois, they settled in Kirkland with Hank's parents on the farm, and eventually moved to Genoa in 1955.
Dolly's life was dedicated to her family, her faith, and being a good neighbor and friend to many. Most important, however, was Dolly's family. Dolly is survived by her daughters, Candice and her husband, Thomas Moore, and Diana and her husband, John Shott. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy to Dolly and helped heal her heart after the passing of her husband, Hank, in March of 2003. They include Mark Moore and Candace Sagliano and their children Andrew, Alexander, and Katherine; Anne Moore and her daughter, Charlemagne; Tod and Karli Moore and their children, Jase and Piper; Joseph Shott; Jessica and Chad Megginson and their children, Lane, Lydia and Lance; and Jarod and Danielle Shott and their children, Aiden, Grayson, and Jordyn.
Due to the current COVID-19 condition, a private family prayer service was at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Genoa on Friday, May 15. A celebration of Dolly's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory may be made to the Genoa Women's Club Scholarship Fund , the Genoa Area Community Food Hub, or St. Catherine's Memorial for Compassionate Ministries fund addressed to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135, who was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 16, 2020.