Dolores A. "Dolly" Bruder
1932 - 2020
Dolores A. 'Dolly' Bruder

Born: June 9, 1932

Died: May 12, 2020

GENOA – Dolores Ann "Dolly" Bruder passed away on Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020.

Dolly was born on June 9, 1932 in La Salle, IL and was the last surviving child of eight children born to John and Mary (Gorenz) Uranich. She graduated from La Salle-Peru High School and married the love of her life, Henry "Hank" Bruder at the age of 18 at St. Roch's Catholic Church on December 30, 1950. After honeymooning in Miami Beach and Havana, Cuba they began their new life by moving to Orlando, Florida for Hank's spring training with the Washington Senators, whom he signed with in 1949. Their time spent in Hank's baseball career provided wonderful memories and friendships that lasted for a lifetime. After moving back to Illinois, they settled in Kirkland with Hank's parents on the farm, and eventually moved to Genoa in 1955.

Dolly's life was dedicated to her family, her faith, and being a good neighbor and friend to many. Most important, however, was Dolly's family. Dolly is survived by her daughters, Candice and her husband, Thomas Moore, and Diana and her husband, John Shott. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy to Dolly and helped heal her heart after the passing of her husband, Hank, in March of 2003. They include Mark Moore and Candace Sagliano and their children Andrew, Alexander, and Katherine; Anne Moore and her daughter, Charlemagne; Tod and Karli Moore and their children, Jase and Piper; Joseph Shott; Jessica and Chad Megginson and their children, Lane, Lydia and Lance; and Jarod and Danielle Shott and their children, Aiden, Grayson, and Jordyn.

Due to the current COVID-19 condition, a private family prayer service was at St. Catherine's Cemetery in Genoa on Friday, May 15. A celebration of Dolly's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in her memory may be made to the Genoa Women's Club Scholarship Fund , the Genoa Area Community Food Hub, or St. Catherine's Memorial for Compassionate Ministries fund addressed to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL. 60135, who was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in News Tribune on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MAY
15
Prayer Service
St. Catherine’s Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
I met Dolly years ago through my sister Barb Krawczak. Dolly you and Barb have both gotten your reward in heaven. May you both rest in eternal peace.
Judie Zachman
Acquaintance
May 14, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
May 14, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Dollys passing she was indeed a special lady,I spent many times at her house when I was young. God be with her family at this time.
Sherry Fisher
May 14, 2020
My condolences to the entire Bruder Family, I always remember saving onion skins for her so she could dye Easter Eggs for the grand kids. She was classy and friendly lady. I always enjoyed visiting with her when I lived in Genoa. May she Rest in Peace.
Roberta Smith
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Dolly was a dear friend of my mom, Marge. I always thought Dolly was such a classy lady, impeccably dressed, and fun loving! May she Rest In Peace. Condolences to you all.
Annette (Dreska) McGowan
Friend
May 13, 2020
I am saddened to read of Dollys passing. I always thought of her as a classy lady. She always had a warm smile and even when I visited her at the nursing home. My sincere sympathy to her family. God be with all of you.
Julie Stoffregen
May 13, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers to the family of Dolly Bruder. May she rest in peace. She was an exceptional lady. Mary Lou and Bob Miller, Genoa. IL
Mary Lou Miller
Friend
May 13, 2020
Dolly was a beautiful part of my life. She befriended me at church years ago and invited me to join her on several music outings. Our age difference was never a factor and I enjoyed her company greatly. She will be missed by many. May God be with you, sweet friend.
Linda Dolder
Friend
May 13, 2020
We are both very saddened by this news, Dolly was very special to both of us, whether talking ball with me, or corresponding with Nancy, we both enjoyed her company, she is definitely in our prayers, Peace and Love Michael and Nancy Burmeister.
Michael and Nancy Burmeister
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Dollys entire family. My prayers for healing hearts and fond memories.
Carolyn McIntyre
Friend
May 13, 2020
My sympathy to Dolly's family. I knew her from St. Catherine's Church and Genoa Community Women's Club. I always bought her pies at various bake sales (actually pre-ordered so I didn't miss out). She was a beautiful LADY inside and out. We gathered with her and others many a Sunday after Mass for breakfast at local restaurants. I continued to visit her at DCRNH while serving her root beer floats. I cherish the time I knew her. May she rest in peace.
Carol Engel
Friend
May 13, 2020
To all of the Bruder Family Im so sorry for the loss of your Mother, Mother-in-law and grandmother. Dolly was one of the first people I met when my husband and 2 young daughters joined St. Catherine Church in the late 70s. She was always so kind and thoughtful. Dolly was such a class act always. She will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers to all of Dollys family.
Sally Poe
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
