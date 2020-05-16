My sympathy to Dolly's family. I knew her from St. Catherine's Church and Genoa Community Women's Club. I always bought her pies at various bake sales (actually pre-ordered so I didn't miss out). She was a beautiful LADY inside and out. We gathered with her and others many a Sunday after Mass for breakfast at local restaurants. I continued to visit her at DCRNH while serving her root beer floats. I cherish the time I knew her. May she rest in peace.

Carol Engel

Friend