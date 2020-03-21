|
Dolores batty
Born: Aug. 17, 1929; La Salle
Died: Mach 18, 2020; Peru
OGLESBY – Dolores Batty, 90 of Oglesby died at 10:14 p.m. March 18, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.
Services will be private Monday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby with burial in St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Dolores was born August 17, 1929 in La Salle to Peter and Maria (Bezzozi) Bertolotto. She married Ronald Batty July 6, 1957 in Ottawa.
Dolores worked as a secretary forthe Oglesby Public Library and the Oglesby Public Schools. She was a member of Holy Family Church and the Oglesby Women's Club.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald "Dick" Batty of Oglesby; a daughter, Mary Ellen (John) Lopatic of Oglesby; 2 granddaughters, Meghan (Josh) Connour and Erin (Matt Tomsha) Lopatic; and a great-granddaughter, Mackenzie.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Inez Vogel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to the family.
Online condolences may beexpressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com