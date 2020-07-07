Dolores A. Potter (Jagodzinski)



Born: June 8, 1933



Died: June 28, 2020



DALLAS – Dolores Potter, 87, of Dallas, TX passed away on June 28, 2020 at Dallas Medical Center. Due to COVID-19, a direct burial was held at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetary on July 7, 2020.



Dolores was born on June 8, 1933 to Paul and Edith (Karl) Jagodzinski. She married Sidney Potter on October 15, 1955 in La Salle, Illinois.



Dolores attended St. Hyacinth's grade school, and graduated from La Salle-Peru (LP) High School. After graduation, she worked for Westclox for many years and later at the Fashion Bug woman's clothing store at the Peru, Illinois Mall. She was also an active member of the women's auxillary of the La Salle VFW. After retirement in 1992, she and her husband moved to Cleburne, Texas.



She is preceded in death by her husband, two infant children and her parents.



She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (George) Orsinger of Nevada, IA; her three daughters, Karen Davis of Dallas, TX, Sherri (Butch) Gardner of Stafford, VA, and Debbie (Mike) Donahue of Grayson, GA; along with four grandchildren; four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She found great joy in being around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be dearly missed by all.



Condolences may be sent to Karen Davis at 3917 High Summit Dr., Dallas, TX 75244.



Memorial donations in her honor will be accepted at Dallas Fort-Worth National Cemetary at 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211.





