Donald 'Dink' BickhamBorn: September 2, 1936Died: August 25, 2020MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Donald "Dink" Bickham passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on August 25th in McCordsville, Indiana.Cremation rites were accorded and there will be a family celebration of Don's life at a later date.Don was born and raised in Oglesby, Illinois, and moved to California in 1982, most recently moving to McCordsville, Indiana in 2018.Donald was born on September 2, 1936 to Charles and Avis (Wood) Bickham. He married Patricia Champley in 1960. She passed away on April 17th, 1976. He married Carolyn Moeller Brennan on October 21, 1977.Don was a proud Marine, stationed at Camp Pendleton in California from 1954 to 1957.Don worked in electrical sales most of his life. He made many great friends while he worked at California Electric Supply in Bakersfield, CA and TRI State Electric in Bakersfield, CA, where he retired from at the young age of 81.Don was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and he loved everything about the game of golf. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, playing his favorite card game, Shaft, and he loved going to garage sales and looking for new treasures. He loved country music and collecting watches. Most importantly, he loved woodworking and spending time in his workshop, always making something from dressers and desks to a crib, cradle and clocks. You name it, he could build it.Don will be greatly missed by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Leslee (Mark) Marincic of Oglesby, IL, Dan (Nicole) Bickham of Bakersfield, Ca., Theresa (Chad) Shuey of McCordsville, Ind., and Tricia Bickham of Bakersfield, Calif.; stepdaughters, Marcia Frainer of Grover Beach , Calif. and Lori Brennan of McCordsville, Ind.; grandchildren, Maggie, Carlee, Mark, Cameron and Jace Marincic, Ally and Kate Bickham, Tyler, Dawson, Faith and Payton Shuey, Stefan Castro, Nathan Frainer, Brittani Johnson and Christopher Hagans; and great-grandchildren, Taye Johnson and Damon Hagans.He is preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia; his parents, Charles and Avis; brothers, Robert "Crash" Bickham and William "Bumps" Bickham; and a sister, Jean Romano .