Donald J. Haas
Born: June 8, 1935; Peru
Died: May 29, 2020; Spring Valley
PERU – Donald J. Haas, 84, of Peru, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 in Carole's arms at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Peru with Monsignor Richard SOSeman, pastor officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be limited seating in the church. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery with full military rites conducted by the Peru Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Don was born June 8, 1935 in Peru to Anthony Joseph and Harriet (Sassenberg) Haas. He married Patricia Rezen in June 1957 at St. Roch's Church, La Salle. She passed away June 1989. He later married Carole Caresio on October 12, 1990 at St. Mary's Church, Peru. He was a commander in the United States Navy Reserves and served as an information officer in the United States Naval Academy. He received both a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Science Degree in Education from Bradley University. He taught industrial education at Hall High School, Spring Valley from 1957-1959, LaSalle-Peru High School from 1959-1966 and Illinois Valley Community College from 1966-1991. He was a member of the Illinois Valley Community College Hall of Fame, 2010.
Don loved his life and all those who lived in it. His children were his pride and joy, his former students always made sure they greeted "Mr. Haas" and friends looked forward to his stories of the Navy, wood working and cooking paella and pork roasts on the deck. He loved children and spoke to all of them when shopping or sitting on the deck. They would crawl up on his lap and knew candy or ice cream would not be far behind. When asked about his life, he responded, "Never had a bad day, some better than others, but never a bad one."
He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Peru, Family Circle at St. Mary's Church and St. Valentine's Church, Military Officers Association, Society of Manufacturing Engineers and Platter Club. His passion was wood working, boating and travel. Don fulfilled his dream of building a 43-foot wooden sailboat.
Survivors include his wife, Carole; his children, Mary Sue (Andrew) Super of Naperville, Rick Michael (Terri Elberg) Haas of Germantown Hills and Donald James (Jody Crowell) Hass of Aurora; three grandchildren, Mark (Kerry), Claire and Nicholas Haas; a great-granddaughter, Harper Murphy Haas; brother-in-law, John (Debra) Caresio, sister-in-law, Jolene (Chris Peterson) Caresio; niece, Courtney (Kevin) Klobucher, nephew, Jason (Michelle) Caresio and great-nephews, Jackson and Quinn Klobucher.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia; his parents; and his mother-in-law, Lillian Caresio.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Illinois Valley Community College for a scholarship to be established in his name.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.