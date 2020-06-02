Donald J. Haas
Died: May 29, 2020; Spring Valley
PERU – Donald J. Haas, 84, of Peru, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Margaret's Hospital, Spring Valley. Memorial Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, at St. Mary's Church, Peru with Monsignor Richard SOSeman, pastor officiating, with limited seating due to the pandemic. Burial will be at Peru City Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by Peru Veterans' Memorial Group. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to time of service at the church. Mueller Funeral Home in Peru is handling arrangements.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.