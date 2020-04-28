|
|
Donald J. Reynolds
Born: December 18, 1944; Streator
Died: April 23, 2020; Marseilles
STREATOR – Donald James Reynolds, 75, of Streator, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Aperion Care, Marseilles.
Due to the worldwide pandemic, services will be private with burial at Riverview Cemetery, Streator. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home.
Mr. Reynolds was born on December 18, 1944 in Streator to Theophilus and Helen (Hagenson) Reynolds. Don graduated from Streator High School and served in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany. In his early years, Don worked at G.E. Plastics in Ottawa. He was an avid Chicago sports fan and enjoyed bowling, bingo and game shows.
He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle (Jeffrey) Eich of Crown Point, IN and Heather Mueller of Peru; three grandchildren, Tyler and Delaney Eich and Grady Mueller; three brothers, Robert Reynolds of St. Paul, MN, John Reynolds of Benson, WI and Mark Reynolds of Streator; one sister, Maryann Cullen of Leesburg, FL and his longtime friend, Rose Hjerpe of Streator.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Larry, Thomas and William Reynolds.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Streatorland Community Food Pantry.
The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at MuellerFH.com