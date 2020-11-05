1/1
Donald J. Senek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald J. Senek

Born: April 5, 1945

Died: October 29, 2020

SHERIDAN – Donald J.Senek, 75, of Sheridan, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in his home ,surrounded by his loved ones.

Donald was born April 5, 1945 to Joseph and Dorothy (Delvallee) of Oglesby, IL. He married Patricia (Meyers) on June 26, 1965, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children Dennis of Sheridan, Michelle (Jim) Roux of Grand Ridge, and Angie of Oswego; twin brother Ron (Holly) of Grand Junction, CO; sister Barb Vincent of LaSalle; sister-in-law Kathy Krager of Tucson, AZ; brother-in-law Tim Gronko of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Matthew "Buck" Roux (Sam Sholtis) and Madison Roux; and many nieces and nephews.

Donald retired from Caterpillar Tractor in Montgomery after 46 years. He was a member of the UAW Local #145,Starved Rock Walkers Club and Norway Antiques Car Club. Donald enjoyed going to car shows, hiking, woodworking, and tending to his yard and garden.

In accordance with Don's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may bedirected to Equine Dreams in Newark or Open Door in Sandwich.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home, Ltd., 333 W. Church Street, Sheridan, IL 60551.

For information, visit www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home
335 W Church St
Sheridan, IL 60551
(815) 695-5131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
I always enjoyed hiking with Dan and talking about his Grandson Buck.
Kevin Cleary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved