Donald J. Senek
Born: April 5, 1945
Died: October 29, 2020
SHERIDAN – Donald J.Senek, 75, of Sheridan, IL passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in his home ,surrounded by his loved ones.
Donald was born April 5, 1945 to Joseph and Dorothy (Delvallee) of Oglesby, IL. He married Patricia (Meyers) on June 26, 1965, and she survives.
Also surviving are his children Dennis of Sheridan, Michelle (Jim) Roux of Grand Ridge, and Angie of Oswego; twin brother Ron (Holly) of Grand Junction, CO; sister Barb Vincent of LaSalle; sister-in-law Kathy Krager of Tucson, AZ; brother-in-law Tim Gronko of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Matthew "Buck" Roux (Sam Sholtis) and Madison Roux; and many nieces and nephews.
Donald retired from Caterpillar Tractor in Montgomery after 46 years. He was a member of the UAW Local #145,Starved Rock Walkers Club and Norway Antiques Car Club. Donald enjoyed going to car shows, hiking, woodworking, and tending to his yard and garden.
In accordance with Don's wishes, there will be no services. Memorials may bedirected to Equine Dreams in Newark or Open Door in Sandwich.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home, Ltd., 333 W. Church Street, Sheridan, IL 60551.
