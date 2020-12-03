1/1
Donald Kolowski
Donald B. Kolowski

Born: June 22, 1937; LaSalle

Died: December 1, 2020; Peru

Peru – Donald B. Kolowski 83 of Peru, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020, in IVCH Peru.

Services will be private due to Covid-19 and private burial will be at Peru City Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Donald was born June 22, 1937, in La Salle, to Ben and Katherine (Hay) Kolowski. He married Lois Budziak August 1, 1959 in Peru.

Don was a former Peru Police officer, Peru Fire Chief and Fire Marshall and was a former Peru alderman. Don retired from IVCC as director of purchasing. Don and Lois owned and operated Kolowski Auction Service Company since 1980. Don was a member of Peru CSO and former Secretary and Treasurer of Illinois Auctioneer Association.

Don was an avid storyteller, a huge Chicago Blackhawk and White Sox fan and loved practical jokes

Don is survived by his wife, Lois, of Manor Court of Peru; 1 daughter, Donna (Paul) Ristau of Peru; 1 son, Ken (Michelle) Kolowski of Peru; 5 grandchildren, Andy (Mindy) Arnold, Sara Jean (Matt) Dalton, Alex (Fiancé Mike) Kolowski, Macy Kolowski and Conner Kolowski; 6 great-grandchildren, Asher, Avalean, Gabriel, Lauren and Madelyne and Miles.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters; 2 brothers; and 4 sisters in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Horizon House Tree of Hope.

Online condolences and Memories may be shared at PtakFH.com


Published in News Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ptak Funeral Home
1026 4Th St
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0172
