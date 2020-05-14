Donald Pohar
PEORIA – Donald Pohar, 79, of La Salle passed away May 11, 2020 at 2:49 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be at a later date. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family.

He was born on April 12, 1941 in La Salle to Joseph and Olga (Kotar) Pohar. He married Maureen Kotar in Holy Family Church in Oglesby on July 27, 1968.

He was employed as a machinist at Maze Nails in Peru. He was the owner and operator of Pohar's Tavern in La Salle.

He was a member of St. Hyacinth Church. He was a past member of the Illinois LiquorAssociation. He enjoyed gardening, spending time sitting on his patio with family and friends and listening to polka music.

He is survived by three sisters-in-law, Chris (Robert) Pohar of La Salle, Carolyn (William) Entrican of La Salle, and Frances (Ronald) Pohar of La Salle; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife( 2000); and two brothers, Ronald (2006), and Robert (1998).

Online condolences may be expressed a http://www.burgessfh.com


Published in News Tribune on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
860 Bucklin St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0587
