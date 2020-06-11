Donald R. Gaston



Died: June 10, 2020; Ottawa



OTTAWA – Donald R. Gaston, 100, of Ottawa, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa.



Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Oakwood Memorial Park, with Rev. Carolyn Lukasick, pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow, with full military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa is handling arrangements.





