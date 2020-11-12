1/1
Donald Skutt
1942 - 2020
Donald Skutt

Born: November 15, 1942; Chicago

Died: November 6, 2020; Tiskilwa

TISKILWA – Donald Skutt, 77, of Tiskilwa, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Friday evening, November 6, 2020.

A memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, November 13, at the Shooting Park Road Baptist Church, Peru. Pastor Mark Wooley and Pastor Gary McKee will officiate. Memorial visitation for Don will be held from 5 p.m. until time of services Friday at the church. Cremation has been accorded. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.

Donald was born in Chicago on November 15, 1942 to Matthew and Elsie (Nisporchik) Skutt. He married Marjorie Casey on January 21, 1967 in DePue. Donald was a long-time member of Shooting Park Road Baptist Church, where he was extremely active in church activities. He was a very faithful man who loved and served the Lord. Donald retired after 50 years with the Midwest Operating Engineers. In his retirement years, he spent countless hours tending to his large garden and fruit orchard, growing raspberries, peppers, and tomatoes, which he loved to share. Donald also enjoyed deer hunting and mushroom hunting.

Donald is survived by his wife, Marjorie; four daughters, Kelly (Todd) Robbins, Kimberly (Darren) Howell, and Billie Jo (Timothy) Robbins, all of Tennessee, and Susan (Bruce) Claypool of Alaska; 17 grandchildren: nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Jane Pratt of Granville, Darlene Fleming of Tonica, and Kathleen (Donald) Junker of Magnolia; two sisters-in-law, Judy Skutt of Lacon and Jean Skutt of Granville.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Matt, Albert and Richard; a sister in infancy, Nancy; and two brothers-in-law, Charles Pratt and Larry Fleming.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 11, 2020
I enjoyed our many talks about gardening with Don. I will miss seeing him and our chats. Prayers to the family.
Julie Purcell
November 11, 2020
We were so blessed to know Don, he was such a blessing and encouragement when we were serving in ministry in Henry at Good Shepherd Baptist. Praying for family and sending our love!
Jan and Dick Nelson
Friend
