Donald W. Hall



Died: October 4, 2020; Machesney Park



MACHESNEY PARK – Donald W. Hall, 105, of Machesney Park, formerly of Ottawa, passed away on Sunday night, October 4, 2020 at his home. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.





