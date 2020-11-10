Donna J. Foockle
Born: November 9, 1958; Spring Valley
Died: November 5, 2020; Spring Valley
SPRING VALLEY – Donna J. Foockle, 61, of Spring Valley, passed away at 4:15 p.,m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her home.
A memorial service for Donna will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. The Rev. Paul Meismer will officiate. Burial will follow at Peru City Cemetery. Memorial visitation for Donna will be held from Noon until time of funeral services, Friday, at the funeral home. Cremation has been accorded. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. Capacity limits will be enforced.
Donna was born in Spring Valley on November 9, 1958 to Donald William and Rita J. (Safranski) Foockle. Donna was a graduate of Hall High School and attended Illinois Valley Community College. She retired after a long career in the financial industry, working for Perry Memorial Hospital, St. Margaret's Hospital, and the Hospital Radiology Group in billing and patient services. Donna enjoyed animals, including her many beloved rescue dogs.
Donna is survived by her brother, Dale Foockle of Granville; her nephews, Lucas and Tyrell Foockle of Colorado; and her niece, Eleanor Foockle of Granville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
