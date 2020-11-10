1/
Donna J. Foockle
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Donna J. Foockle

Born: November 9, 1958; Spring Valley

Died: November 5, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – Donna J. Foockle, 61, of Spring Valley, passed away at 4:15 p.,m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service for Donna will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. The Rev. Paul Meismer will officiate. Burial will follow at Peru City Cemetery. Memorial visitation for Donna will be held from Noon until time of funeral services, Friday, at the funeral home. Cremation has been accorded. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. Capacity limits will be enforced.

Donna was born in Spring Valley on November 9, 1958 to Donald William and Rita J. (Safranski) Foockle. Donna was a graduate of Hall High School and attended Illinois Valley Community College. She retired after a long career in the financial industry, working for Perry Memorial Hospital, St. Margaret's Hospital, and the Hospital Radiology Group in billing and patient services. Donna enjoyed animals, including her many beloved rescue dogs.

Donna is survived by her brother, Dale Foockle of Granville; her nephews, Lucas and Tyrell Foockle of Colorado; and her niece, Eleanor Foockle of Granville.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
NOV
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
Memories & Condolences
November 9, 2020
Donna was so smart and lots of fun. We always enjoyed talking (and Laughing) with her as neighbors in our younger years and always as friends. So sorry for your loss.
Diane Donna (Rochetto)
Friend
November 9, 2020
Donna was a very kind neighbor. She will be missed.
BILLIE JEAN( (LUST) TAYLOR
Neighbor
November 9, 2020
A beautiful friend with her infectious laugh, a great coworker that made the day go fast! She is one of a kind! God Bless you Donna on your journey for it is written”Not ONE shall be lost”
Roann Kostellic
Friend
November 8, 2020
I have known the Fookles since they bought and moved into my Aunt Vera Gimson's house in Webster Park.
Sorry to say I have forgotten the year. Donna's effervescent attitude and laugh will be missed by all I'm sure.
As long as I have known her, she always found the bright side of life. Ron Burch
Ronald Burch
Friend
November 7, 2020
So many fond memories! Until we meet again my Friend. Godspeed ❤
Sue Palavics
Classmate
November 7, 2020
Many good memories heaven gained a Angel
Kathy Carlson
Friend
November 7, 2020
Donna was a wonderful and cherished friend. Rest in Peace Donna, you will forever be in my heart. My condolences to the family.
Kristi Warren
Friend
November 7, 2020
Such a lovely lady, who will be sadly missed! Memories of her slumber parties in Webster Park and her jolly chuckle! May God embrace her in Heaven.
Sue Klein
Friend
November 7, 2020
A good friend to all
Sally Brady Duffield
Friend
November 7, 2020
Your beautiful smile and infectious laugh will be missed. Rest In Peace Donna.
Melody Schultz
Friend
November 6, 2020
She was a sweet lady and an excellent baker. She made my beautiful wedding cake. My condolences to her family.
Lori Biagioni Fitton
Friend
November 6, 2020
Fun friend since kindergarten, good memories in Webster Park growing up. Many laughs together, my condolences to all.
Cathy Marending-Caldera
Friend
November 6, 2020
My best friend. Love always.
Patricia Gerlach
Friend
November 6, 2020
We have lost someone very special, but Heaven has gained an Angel . My prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Teresa DeMarlie
Friend
