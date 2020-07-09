1/
Doris Anderson
Doris Anderson

Died: July 6, 2020

OTTAWA – Doris Anderson, 96, formerly of Ottawa, died Monday morning, July 6, 2020 at her home in Grimes, Iowa.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., on Friday, July 10, at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum at Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa, with Rev. Carolyn Lukasick, pastor of Epworth United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
