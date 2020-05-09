Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris J. Corrigan



Died: May 6, 2020; Ottawa



OSWEGO – Doris Jean Corrigan, age 88, of Oswego, formerly of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020



Private services will be held at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Oakwood Memorial Park. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date upon lifting of social gathering restrictions.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store