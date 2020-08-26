1/1
Doris M. Giltner
Doris M. Giltner

Born: January 14, 1921

Died: August 24, 2020

TISKILWA – Doris M. Giltner, 99, of 150 Sycamore Street, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Liberty Village in Princeton, Illinois.

Doris was born January 14, 1921, in Arispie Township, Illinois the daughter of Malcolm E. and Alma E. (Magnuson) Gustafson.

She married Wilbur E. Giltner on September 7, 1947. They shared 72 years together before he preceded her in death on September 8, 2019.

She is survived by two brothers, Bob Gustafson of La Salle, Illinois and Gerald Gustafson of Carlisle, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sister, Darlene; and two brothers: Russell and Gene Gustafson.

She graduated from Princeton High School.

Doris worked at various grocery stores in Tiskilwa, Illinois and she was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Princeton.

A private funeral service will be held at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton, with burial taking place in Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Princeton.

Memorials may be directed to the First Lutheran Church, Princeton.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home

