Dorothea 'Dottie' Schweickert
Born: April 12, 1946; La Salle
Died: August 14, 2020; Peru
LA SALLE – Dorothea "Dottie" (Scanlan) Schweickert, 74, of LaSalle, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Manor Court in Peru.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle with Rev. Thomas Otto of St. Hyacinth's Church officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Mrs. Schweickert was born April 12, 1946 in La Salle to William Michael and Ana Dorothea (Butler) Scanlan. She married Ronald Schweickert on September 11, 1971 at St. Joseph's Church, La Salle. Dottie worked at Hoover Manufacturing, Peru and was a member of St. Hyacinth's Church, La Salle.
Survivors include her son, Michael Schweickert of La Salle; her sister, Mary (Toby) Miller of Tonica; several nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Michaeleen Stimac of Peru.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald on September 1, 2016; one son, Stephen Schweickert; her parents and her brother, William Scanlan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to family.
