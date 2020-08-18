Dorothy A. Ambrose
Born: October 18, 1956; La Salle
Died: August 15, 2020; Oglesby
OGLESBY – Dorothy A. Ambrose, 83, of Oglesby died at 1:45 p.m. August 15, 2020 in her home.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Church, Oglesby. The Very Rev. Gary Blake will officiate. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Due to currentcircumstances, masks and social distancing will be required. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy was born October 18, 1936 in La Salle to Peter and Christine (Lorenzetti) Bidasio. She married Edward Ambrose April 15, 1961 in Holy Family Church, Oglesby. He died August 21, 1992.
Dorothy worked for many years asa clerk and bookkeeper at Arkins' Drug Store in Oglesby, and later as a secretary for Worldtronics. Dorothy worked at several other businesses, making friends and forging long-lasting relationships with many of her coworkers. Dorothy was an avid bowler in years past. She bowled in the Holy Family League and was a scorekeeper for many years.
She was devoted to Holy Family Church and school. She was a memberof the choir, and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. At the school, she was a memberof the Mothers' Club, and she also served lunches to the school kids and became a second mother and grandmother to many of them.
In later years, she enjoyed going to the YMCA pool and made many friends. She was also a volunteer for the local Special Olympics
and Say No to Drugs program. Dorothy had an infectious smile and her humor was second to none. She had many stories that she would share and was never at a loss for words. In her past hospital visits, she had the staff laughing out loud.
She adored her grandchildren and would brag about them to anyone who would listen. She was all about family. She loved every niece, nephew, cousin, aunt,uncle and in-law with all her heart. Her passing will leave a huge hole in many hearts.
She is survived by two sons, Mark (Lori) Ambrose of Oglesby and Peter Ambrose of Spring Valley; two daughters, Marybeth Ambrose of Urbana and Sandy (Todd) Hansen of Oglesby; two grandchildren, Matthew and Kylie; two sisters, Katie Borovac of Oglesby and Mary Helen Bidasio of Peru; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by herhusband and a sister, Lorraine Kasperski.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to the Holy Family School Endowment Fund or the Oglesby Volunteer Ambulance.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com
