Dorothy A. Mann
Born: Feb. 23, 1933; Wenona
Died: March 8, 2020; Streator
WENONA â€" Dorothy A. Mann, 87, of Wenona, passed away on March 8, 2020 at Heritage Health in Streator.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Church in Wenona with the Francisian Friars officiating. Burial will be private in Cumberland Cemetery in Magnolia. Visitation will be in St. Mary's Church on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is handling her arrangements.
Dorothy was born in Wenona on February 25, 1933 to John and Mary (Obermiller) Myszkowski. She married John â€œDarnellâ€ Mann on August 18, 1956 in Wenona. Dorothy was a homemaker. Before the birth of her children, she worked at Wenona Produce, Bassie's and Owens Illinois Glass. She also worked at the school cafeteria in Wenona.
Dorothy was a member of St. Mary's Church and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Grade School and Wenona High School.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, and cards, and sitting outside on the deck. She also enjoyed watching all kinds of sports, especially her favorite team, the Chicago Cubs. Dorothy's family came first, where ever â€œdadâ€ was, she was probably close by. Her grandson, Nick was the apple of her eye.
Mrs. Mann is survived by her husband, Darnell, happily married for 64 years; children, Scott (Laura) Mann of Spring Valley and Kim (Bill Lehr) Mackiewicz of Streator; one grandson, Nick (Sarah Ratajczak) Mann of Ladd.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Clara, Kathryn, Madgaline and Agnes; one brother, Edward; a granddaughter, Melissa Mann, in infancy.
Memorials may be directed to the Cumberland Cemetery Association, Caring Hearts of Wenona or Wenona Ambulance.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.