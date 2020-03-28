|
Dorothy a. cusick
Born: Jan. 24, 1929; La Salle
Died: March 23, 2020; Peru
PERU – Dorothy Ann Cusick, 91, of Peru, died March 23, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru.
Private graveside services will be at St. Vincent's Cemetery, with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling her arrangements.
Dorothy was born in La Salle on January 24, 1929 to Walter Daniel and Anna Mae (Wassil) Green. She married James Francis Cusick on April 27, 1957.
She attended Standard Grade School from 1935 to 1943, then Hopkins High School in Granville from 1943 to 1947 and graduated from La Salle Beauty Culture School in October 1948.
Dorothy worked at JC Penney in 1945 and then Westclox in 1946. She then worked at Florence Beauty Shop in Spring Valley in 1947 to 1948, and Personality Beauty Shop in Oglesby from 1949 until 1958. In 1962, she opened Dot's Beauty Shop in Oglesby, then worked at House of Flowers in La Salle, Weber's Flowers in Peru from 1975 to 1977, and Kirlin's Hallmark in Peru Mall from 1979 until 1993. Dorothy was a member of Oglesby Woman's Club (Jr.'s and Sr.'s), Oglesby American Legion Auxiliary, Oglesby AARP, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Starved Rock Hairdressers Assoc., Holy Family Mother's Club and Peru High Rise Council President for 3 years. She enjoyed craftwork and also loved to dance.
She is survived by two sons, Michael James Cusick of Texas and Daniel Patrick (Mary) Cusick of Peru; three grandchildren, Allyson (Garrett) Cusick-Bapp, Alexander Cusick and Kristina Cusick and two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Teagan.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at