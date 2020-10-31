1/
Dorothy D. Pinter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy D. Pinter

Born: August 15, 1924; Silvis

Died: October 27, 2020; Peru

PRINCETON – Dorothy D. Pinter, 96, of Princeton, passed away at Liberty Village/Manor Court in Peru, IL on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Dorothy was born in Silvis, IL to the late Fredrick and Lorraine (Balmer) Stahr on August 15, 1924. She graduated from United Township High School, Class of 1938. She married the late Warren Pinter on December 31, 1944 at the St. John Evangelical Lutheran "Church on the Hill." They were married for 65 years before his passing in November of 2010.

She worked for The State Bank of Cherry, Illinois as a bookkeeper for 30 years before retiring. he also spent early mornings and long nights as a farmer's wife. She was an active member at Church on the Hill and loved spending time with her grandchildren, friends, neighbors and family, just hanging out. he was hardworking, kind and loving and will be missed by all that knew her.

Dorothy is survived by one son, Rod Pinter of Malden, IL; one daughter, Lori Ann (Connie Bergagna) Liebe of Albuquerque, NM; three grandchildren, Cori Lynn Meredith, Rachel Marie Theodore and Technical Sargent Christian Liebe; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Lorraine Stahr; her husband, Warren J. Pinter (11/4/2010); six siblings as well as several in-laws.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Evangelical Lutheran "Church on the Hill" cemetery care fund, 12927 Co Rd 26, Princeton, IL 61356.

A private graveside service will be held, officiated by Pastor Michael Slutz.

Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.norbergfh.com

Arrangements by Norberg Memorials Home, Inc. & Monuments.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norberg Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved