Dorothy E. Urbanc
Born: September 16, 1925
Died: October 22, 2020
LA SALLE – Dorothy E. Urbanc, 95, of La Salle, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Holy Family Church in Oglesby. Burial will follow in St. Hyacinth's Cemetery. Visitation will be in the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Urbanc was born September 16, 1925 to Edmund and Anna (Loebach) Pyszka. She worked at Westclox where she met Rose Urbanc, Rose told Dorothy to send a letter to her brother, Charles, who was stationed in Europe serving in the Air Force during World War II. Charles and Dorothy later met, and were married on November 22, 1947.
Mrs. Urbanc was a devout Catholic and lifetime parishioner of St. Joseph/ Resurrection Church, where she was a member of the Catholic Orderof Foresters. Upon the closure of Resurrection Parish, Dorothy joined the HolyFamily Parish in Oglesby.
Mrs. Urbanc enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with family and friends. She enjoyed going to play bingo. She loved polka music. She was a great harmonica player. She loved fishing with her family. She single handedly kept QVC in business with her annual holiday and birthday gifts that everyone looked forward to receiving. She was an avid sports fan, and she even enjoyed a friendly wager on a football game.
Mrs. Urbanc is survived by one son, Arthur J. (Lori Christopherson) Urbanc of Peru; daughter-in-law, Karen Urbanc of Peru; fourgrandchildren, Joseph (Ashley Scarberry) Urbanc, Jacob (Jessica) Urbanc, Alicia(Zachary) Crow, and Sean Urbanc; and six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Joslyn, Kenleigh, Lianah, Maxton, and Adalyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her son Thomas; infant great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose; two sisters, Marie DiCrispino and Geraldine Manczynski; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be Jake, Sean, Joe, and Aiden Urbanc and Zach Crow.
