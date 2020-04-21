|
Dorothy J. Donaldson
Born: September 27, 1928
Died: April 18, 2020
HENRY – Our dear mother, Dorothy J. Donaldson, 91, entered Heaven's gates on Saturday April 18, 2020, 4:13 a.m.
Private family graveside services will be held Wednesday April 22, 2020 at Henry Cemetery. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Henry United Methodist Church Missions, or to the Thursday Morning Bible Study. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy was born September 27, 1928 in rural Hennepin, IL to Arthur Roy and Marie Helen (Kuhl) Smith. She married John Turpen. He preceded her in death on July 4, 1966. She later married George R. Donaldson. He also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Delores "Cricket" (Melvin) Rice, of Lacon, Sharon (Mark) Kilty of East Peoria and Debbie (the late Bill) Stanbary, of Princeton; 21 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Bonnie Turpen of Henry; two stepchildren, Jerry Donaldson of CA and Connie Gutierrez of Denver, CO; one brother, Martin Smith; and two sisters, Louise Cordes and Marlene Deffenbaugh.
Her parents; one son, John "Jack" Turpen; siblings, Anna and Bessie Johnson, Leland, Arthur, Clarence and Ray Smith and two infant siblings preceded her in death.
She was a devoted member of the Henry United Methodist Church, where she was a long time Sunday School teacher and the Thursday morning prayer group. She was also a member of the Christian Women's Club.
Dorothy was employed at Josten's in Princeton, IL for many years. She worked as an engraver and later becoming a tool & dye maker, a bookkeeper for Prospect Bank and later as a tour guide for the Bureau County Historical Society.She will be remembered for her sewing, her many different hand crafts and gardening. Dorothy was an amazing Mother and Grandmother, leaving many wonderful memories.
