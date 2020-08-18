Dorothy J. Harris



Born: August 26, 1920



Died: August 14, 2020



MENDOTA – Dorothy Jean Harris, 99, of Mendota passed away August 14, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota due to COVID-19.



Dorothy Jean Parlier was born on August 26, 1920 in to Carter and Minnie (Reeder) Parlier. Growing up on a farm just northeast of Mendota, Dorothy always rode her pony to a one-room school; she also graduated from Mendota High School. Some places she worked included Westclox, the telephone company, and in health care.



James Harris and Dorothy married on April 16, 1942, and they were married for 50 plus years until Jim passed away in 1995. Traveling was a major enjoyment for them, including traveling in the US, taking two trips to Hawaii, visiting their daughter and family in New Jersey, and going to Jim's Army reunions. They also traveled to Europe with their Army friends to some of the places Jim was at in WWII.



Especially important to Dorothy was helping others; she enjoyed community service and was always willing to help neighbors, friends, and family. She was active in organizations, including American Legion Auxiliary, Mendota Zion United Methodist Church (active member since 1951), Mendota Women's Club (member 50+ years serving in many positions), Home Extension, Camp Fire Girls Leader, and Mendota Area Senior Services (MASS). In addition, she enjoyed attending MASS programs and monthly suppers and Zion UMC fellowship hour after church service.



Dorothy was a loving, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; she loved spending time with family. She was an excellent cook, having cooked with her mother for thrashers on the farm, and her family will especially miss her Christmas sugar cookies. Other hobbies included being an excellent seamstress and upholsterer, crocheting, and collecting antiques. Gardening at her home at 410 8th St kept her busy and happy until she entered Heritage Health.



Surviving family include her daughter, Catherine (Larry) Hood of Bridgewater, NJ.; her son, John Harris and fiancé Darla Kleckner of Mendota; her granddaughter, Alisa Turner and great grandson, both of Mount Pleasant SC,; and her special granddaughter Amy Furar of Mendota, special grandsons Lewis Kleckner and Matt Furar, both of Mendota; special great-granddaughter, Audrey Kleckner, and special great-grandson, Gabe Kleckner.



Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private family gathering at Merritt Funeral Home. There will be a public graveside service at 11 a.m on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Pastor Hogun Kim of Zion United Methodist Church officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



Dorothy's daughter and son thank the staff at Heritage Health for the kindness, caring and love they gave Dorothy during her years at Heritage. Thanks also to Zion United Methodist Church family for the continuing attention and love they showed to Dorothy.



Please direct memorials in lieu of flowers to either Zion United Methodist Church of Mendota or to Mendota Area Senior Services (MASS).





