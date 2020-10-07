Dorothy Jackson

Dorothy "Dottie" Jackson
Born: August 31, 1925
Died: October 3, 2020
Dorothy "Dottie" Jackson, 95, of Wenona, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the home of her daughter Kristi, where she had resided the past two years. Private graveside services will take place at the Wenona Cemetery on Monday, October 12, 2020. The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dottie was born August 31, 1925, to Joe and Lou (Axline) Luning. She married Alan Jackson on November 31, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline. She attended the Wenona schools. She worked at Owens during World War II. Dottie was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Wenona. She was chairman of Wenona Blood Mobile for 50 years and election judge for many years.
Dottie is survived by her children, Stephen (JoAnne) Jackson of Bettendorf, IA, Ronald (Shirley) Jackson of Union, NE, and Kristi (Steve) Puetz of Wenona; grandchildren, Jeremy Jackson, Jaime Lazdins, Stephanie Hawk, Jason Jackson, Jake Jackson, Jordan Jackson, Justin Puetz, Jerae Puetz, Josh Puetz, and Jackson Puetz; and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al, on July 26, 2003, and a brother, Dale Luning.
