Dorothy (Kohrt) KarrDied: September 4, 2020; Boca Raton, FloridaOTTAWA – Dorothy Karr, 93, of Boca Raton, FL, formerly of Ottawa, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Stavanger Cemetery, with Rev. Philip Peterson, pastor of Stavanger Lutheran Church, officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Go to www.MuellerFH.com to send condolences.