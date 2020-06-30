Dorothy L. Erickson



Died: June 28, 2020; Ottawa



OTTAWA – Dorothy L. Erickson, 91, of Ottawa formerly of Miller Township, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Ottawa Pavilion.



Visitation, with social distancing and mask by family request, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Jim and Jill Quinn officiating. Burial will be in Section Cemetery in Miller Township.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store