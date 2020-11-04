1/1
Dorothy M. (Newcomer) Baker
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. (Newcomer) Baker

Born: June 20, 1922

Died: October 30, 2020

PERU – Dorothy May (Newcomer) Baker, 98, formerly of Mendota passed away October 30, 2020 at Heritage Health, Peru.

There will be no visitation or funeral. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Waltham Cemetery with Rev. Colleen Lawrence officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Dorothy was born to Edwin and Agnes (Small) Newcomer on June 20, 1922. She grew up in Waltham Township and graduated from La Salle-Peru High School in 1941.

She married Charles H. Baker on September 19, 1945 at Sacred Heart Church, Dimmick. They were married for 62 years before his death. Together they raised their family and farmed in Waltham, Dimmick, and Troy Grove townships. Dorothy loved animals, and was always taking care of them along with her family. Her pumpkin pie and egg noodle recipes were second to none and have yet to be duplicated by any other.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband in 2008; her son, Edwin in 2018; her granddaugher, Geri Kaye Uloth in 2013; and two brothers, Wesley and Wilfred Newcomer.

She is survived by her daughters, Arlene (Gary) Bauer of rural La Salle, Sandra (Steve) Morris of Chillicothe and Cathy Jacobs of Princeton and daughter-in-law Judy Baker of rural Utica. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Hodgson; sister-in-law, Marie Newcomer; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to donor's choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Waltham Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merritt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved