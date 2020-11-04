Dorothy M. (Newcomer) Baker



Born: June 20, 1922



Died: October 30, 2020



PERU – Dorothy May (Newcomer) Baker, 98, formerly of Mendota passed away October 30, 2020 at Heritage Health, Peru.



There will be no visitation or funeral. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Waltham Cemetery with Rev. Colleen Lawrence officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



Dorothy was born to Edwin and Agnes (Small) Newcomer on June 20, 1922. She grew up in Waltham Township and graduated from La Salle-Peru High School in 1941.



She married Charles H. Baker on September 19, 1945 at Sacred Heart Church, Dimmick. They were married for 62 years before his death. Together they raised their family and farmed in Waltham, Dimmick, and Troy Grove townships. Dorothy loved animals, and was always taking care of them along with her family. Her pumpkin pie and egg noodle recipes were second to none and have yet to be duplicated by any other.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband in 2008; her son, Edwin in 2018; her granddaugher, Geri Kaye Uloth in 2013; and two brothers, Wesley and Wilfred Newcomer.



She is survived by her daughters, Arlene (Gary) Bauer of rural La Salle, Sandra (Steve) Morris of Chillicothe and Cathy Jacobs of Princeton and daughter-in-law Judy Baker of rural Utica. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Hodgson; sister-in-law, Marie Newcomer; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be directed to donor's choice.





