Born: October 25, 1930; LaSalle



Died: June 21, 2020; Henry



Granville – Dorothy Tonarelli 89, of Granville, passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 in Country Comfortin Henry, Il. Private family services will be held. The Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Mrs.Tonarelli was born October 25, 1930, in LaSalle, IL, to John and Rose (Sajak)Trebusak. She married William Tonarelli June 5, 1954 in LaSalle, IL.



Mrs.Tonarelli graduated from LaSalle/Peru Township High School. She and her husband operated Bill's Snack Bar in Granville. She also assisted in the operating of the Tonarelli Building Rentals on McCoy Street in Granville for 57 Years. She also worked for the Granville Red Fox grocery store and was a bookkeeper for the Standard Oil Fertilizer Plant for 20 years retiring in 1983 along with her husband. Dorothy enjoyed traveling the United States and Europe, cooking large meals for family and friends and attending many local fairs and celebrations.She enjoyed treating her family to pasta, pies, candies and pastries she made from scratch for get-togethers and holidays. She was a member of the Granville American Legion Post 180 Auxiliary, The Sacred Heart Alter and Rosary Society,Putnam County School PTA, a Cub Scout Leader and Brownie Leader.



Mrs.Tonarelli is survived by one daughter, Julie (Michael) Kelsey of Granville, IL; one son, Michael (Sharon) Tonarelli of Tulsa, Ok; one daughter-in-law Denise Tonarelli of Minooka, IL; one sister, Donna Kunkel of Rochelle, IL; sister-in-law, Connie Tonarelli of LaSalle, IL; three grandchildren, Leslie (Trent) Weaver Brimfield, IL, Eric (Jennifer) Kelsey of Granville, IL, Brandon (Meredith)Tonarelli of Glen Ellyn, IL; five great-grandchildren, Lachlan Weaver, Brooks Kelsey, Rhett Kelsey, Elle Tonarelli, Gage Tonarelli, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Tonarelli was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William in 2014; her son, Robbie Tonarelli in 2014; one sister, Angeline Malone; and one brother Frank Trebusak.





