Dorothy W. Wieman
Born: Dec. 12, 1925; Mendota
Died: March 28, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Dorothy W. Wieman, 94, of Mendota passed away March 28, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Susan Presley officiating. A funeral service will be held at later date at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mendota. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Dorothy was born December 12, 1925, in Mendota to William and Anna (Schneider) Klein. She married Carl E. Wieman on March 31, 1948 in Geneva.
Over the years, Dorothy had done seasonal work for Del Monte, waitressed at Kurt's Club in Mendota and Curl-Inn in Triumph, and worked for 13 years at Wayside Press. She also helped her husband Carl with some of the farming. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Mendota, a lifetime member of the Mendota Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered in the hospital gift shop.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Wieman of Mendota; two sisters, Bertha Sondgeroth and Mary McCauley both of Mendota; brother, Harold (Shirley) Klein of Spring Valley; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and family friend, Kim Baird.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband in 2003, an infant baby girl, two sisters and six brothers.
Memorials may be directed to Mendota Area Seniors Services, St. John's Lutheran Church or the Mendota Food Pantry.