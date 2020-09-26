Dustin Zwart

Dustin Richard Zwart
Born: March 13, 1991; Ottawa
Died: September 21, 2020; Maywood
Sheridan – Dustin Richard Zwart, 29, of Sheridan, passed away in Loyola Medical Center in Maywood on September 21, 2020, surrounded by his mother and siblings of complications from Chronic Graft Rejection.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on October 3, 2020, at Newell Lake at 566 US 52 (west side of route 39) in Troy Grove. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling his arrangements.
Dustin was born in Ottawa, on March 13, 1991, to Richard and Melissa (Bauer) Zwart. He was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at only a few months old. He had the most "normal" childhood possible in his situation. His condition worsened when he was around 13, and he began spending more time in the hospital with different infections and complications from CF. On February 25, 2016, he received his life-saving double lung transplant. After his healing process, Dustin enjoyed a NORMAL LIFE! He found peace in meditation, reading, hiking and loved conspiracy theories. He had a great 4 years, but tragically lost his battle on International Peace Day. Dustin was a jack of all trades.
He is survived by his mother, Melissa (Terry Tooley) Zwart of Streator; one sister, Heather (S.J.) Seghi of Dimmick; two brothers, Jacob (Samantha) Zwart of Plano and Blake (Jaci) Zwart of Plano; nieces, Kirie Zwart, Finley Seghi, Paislee Zwart and Emma Zwart; nephew, Wesley Seghi; 22 first cousins and many 2nd cousins; paternal grandparents, Bonnie and Dave Decker of Sheridan; maternal grandparents, Ethel Bauer of Triumph and Dora (Harold) Planthaber of Peru; numerous aunts and uncles.
Dustin was preceded in death by his father Richard; one sister, Britiny Zwart; one nephew, Hunter Zwart; paternal grandfather, Dale Zwart; maternal grandfather, Kenneth Bauer Sr.; one uncle, Kenneth Bauer Jr; and one cousin, Moriah Zwart.
