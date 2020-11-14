Earl J. Harper
Born: July 19, 1940; La Salle
Died: November 9, 2020; Peoria
OGLESBY – Earl J. Harper, 80 of Oglesby, died at 2 p.m. November 9, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
There will be no services orvisitation. Cremation rites have been accorded. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Earl was born July 19, 1940 in La Salle to John and Gladys (Carbis) Harper. He married Ursula Laufer October 2, 1961 in Germany. Earl worked as a welder at U.S.Silica. He served in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Ursula, of Oglesby; a son, Kevin (Mulu) Harper of Spring Hill, FL; a daughter, Heidi(Curtis) Beelman of Peru; and seven grandchildren, Seth, Calley, Hannah, Faith, Hope, Santana and Benjamin.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Dauber, on November 7, 2009; and a brother, William Harper.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com