Earl J. Harper
Earl J. Harper

Born: July 19, 1940; La Salle

Died: November 9, 2020; Peoria

OGLESBY – Earl J. Harper, 80 of Oglesby, died at 2 p.m. November 9, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

There will be no services orvisitation. Cremation rites have been accorded. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.

Earl was born July 19, 1940 in La Salle to John and Gladys (Carbis) Harper. He married Ursula Laufer October 2, 1961 in Germany. Earl worked as a welder at U.S.Silica. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Ursula, of Oglesby; a son, Kevin (Mulu) Harper of Spring Hill, FL; a daughter, Heidi(Curtis) Beelman of Peru; and seven grandchildren, Seth, Calley, Hannah, Faith, Hope, Santana and Benjamin.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy Dauber, on November 7, 2009; and a brother, William Harper.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
