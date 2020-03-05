|
UTICA â€" Ed â€œBillâ€ Rogers, 73, of Utica passed away February 27 at 10:10 PM in his residence after a long battle with cancer.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. at the Utica Fire Department. Chaplain Dave Van Laar will officiate. Visitation at the Fire Department will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services. The Burgess Funeral Home in Utica is assisting the family.
He was born October16, 1946 in Geneva IL to Leo Robert and Dorothy Jean (Mayfield) Rogers. After Dorothy's death, before the age of 1, Phyllis Adele (Pautlitz) Rogershelped raise him. He married Karen Susan on June 20, 1983 in St. Charles.
He served his country through the branch of the Army flying helicopters during the Vietnam War. He received a Purple Heart, Army Aircrew Badge, Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal with clasp, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 4 battlestars, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Service ribbon, Expert Rifle Badge, Army Valorous Unit Award. He was employed by the St. Charles Police Department for 17 years. During that time, he ascertained the title of Patrol Sergeant. He retired from the State ofIllinois IDOT in 2009. He joined the Utica Fire Protection District in 1997. He was instrumental in merging the Utica Fire Protection District with the Ambulance service. He served on the Utica Fire Protection District as the Chief of Staff, Firefighter/EMT-Basic until passing. He was the former President of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System District 25. He was a member of their Hazardous Material team. He served as Safety Officer for the Illinois Terrorism Task Force to New Orleans LA during Hurricane Katrina.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; 3 daughters, Heather (Robert) King of Delafield WI.,J. Margret Rogers of New York, and Christina Grindle of West Palm Beach FL.; 1 son, Steven Scott Rogers of Thorp, WI.; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; 1 brother, John (Barb) Rogers of Wheaton IL; 2 sisters, Cathy (Dan) Porch, Dekalb IL., Virginia â€œGinnyâ€ Pool of Batavia IL; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; several aunts and uncles.
On line condolencesmay be expressed at www.burgessfh.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the UticaChaplain's Fund for the â€œBe Safe Be Soundâ€ program Ed wished to implement. Make checks out to the Utica Chaplain's Fund, C/O Utica Fire Department 2945 RT 178 North, Utica IL. 61373 Attn: Chaplain Dave.
He will be remembered as a mentor and role model to many firefighters across the Illinois Valley.
Published in the News Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020