Edna Craven
Born: March 12, 1927; Oglesby
Died: November 30, 2020; Spring Valley
Spring Valley – Edna Craven, 93, of Spring Valley, passed away at 8:30 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Illinois Valley Community Hospital.
Private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial for Edna will be held Saturday at the Nativity of Our Lord Parish (St. Anthony Church) with Rev. Scott Potthoff officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family.
Edna was born on March 12, 1927, in Oglesby, to William and Jane Kneebone. She married William Craven on February 13, 1954 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Spring Valley. William died on May 1, 1988. Edna worked as a CNA at St. Margaret Hospital until retiring. She was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Spring Valley, the church choir, and a ravioli twister. She was a member and past president of the Spring Valley Women's Club and the St. Margaret's Hospital Auxiliary. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross blood mobile and St. Margaret's hospice, and she served for decades as an election judge.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Jane (Mick) Weberski of Spring Valley; her son, William Craven of Spring Valley; 2 grandsons, Michael (Lisa) Weberski and Matthew (Beth) Weberski; 4 great-grandchildren, Michael, Allison, Matthew and Miles; sister-in-law, Sr. Therese Celine of Valley City; her long-time care giver, Sarah Siebert; and her colleague, Bill's dog, "Ladd".
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her grandson, Patrick Weberski; 3 brothers, Bill, Ralph, and Edward Kneebone; and 3 sisters, Ann Algood, Rose Spriet and Mildred Megri.
Memorials to the family.
