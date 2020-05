Or Copy this URL to Share

Edna M. Gabrielsen



Died: May 18, 2020; Ottawa



OTTAWA – Edna M. Gabrielsen, 95, of Ottawa, passed away on Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at her home.



Private services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. David Yim, Pastorof Evangelical Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park.





