Edna Mae McManus



Died: August 8, 2020



OGLESBY – Born in Peru, IL, Edna Mae Kimber was the third of four children of William "Bill" Kimber, originally from Nottingham, England and AnnaDeEtte (Ann) Gibbs from Mendota. Bill emigrated to the US in the early 1930s and worked as the general foreman at the Marquette Cement Company in Oglesby. Ann was an obstetrics nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in La Salle.



As a lifelong resident of Oglesby, Edna had fond memories of her carefree days playing hopscotch, hula hoops, softball, and piano; singing in the church choir; and riding bikes while enjoying her youth in the company of her siblings and friends during those innocent times of the 1940s and 50s in the friendly Illinois Valley environment. Incidentally, while in junior high, she met her husband who grew up in Oglesby just two blocks away from her, when she caught him tossing crabapples at her from behind a cluster of bushes at the Dickenson House.



Edna was a 1960 graduate of LaSalle-Peru High School where she was a cheerleader and a Pep Club officer. She married Charles "Mac" McManus in 1961 after enrolling briefly in the nurses training program at Northwestern University in Chicago; the newlyweds lived in Norfolk, VA for a time while her husband served in the US Navy. Neither of them ever dated anyone else.



Upon returning to Oglesby and in the midst of becoming the mother of six children, she was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom throughout her early adult life while her husband worked for Duncan Insurance in LaSalle. As she once told her elder sons, "I would get down on the floor and play with you boys all day long. It was the time of my life. I didn't have a care in the world, except that I sometimes felt guilty because dad worked so hard. Being a mom was never a job to me; it was my purest joy."



It would in fact take volumes of prose to adequately describe how well-suited Edna was to motherhood. Simply put, she was born to be a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and teacher, as well as a caregiver for her elderly relatives. She was highly involved in the lives of her children, serving as the President of the Oglesby Grade School PTA; as a room mother for several classes; as the team mother for Little League teams; as the den leader for the Cub Scouts; and as a catechism teacher for the Holy Family Church.



With the encouragement and support of her husband, Edna began her college studies at the age of 32 while raising six children and caring for her elderly father-in-law. She enrolled in the Associate in Arts degree program at Illinois Valley Community College (IVCC), taking one night course each Fall and Spring semester for 10 consecutive years prior to graduating summa cum laude with a perfect 4.0 GPA.



Shortly after graduating she began her 31-year career at IVCC, working initially as a GED Instructor. In 1997, she was hired as the Coordinator of the Single Parent Program, hosted at IVCC and sponsored by Starved Rock Associates for Technical Education (SRAVTE). Suffice it to say, Edna was a highly dedicated, extremely well-prepared, and outstanding GED teacher. Yet her true calling proved to be working one on one with hundreds of her "girls" in SRAVTE's program, which is aimed primarily at helping teenage mothers and other single parents better manage their lives while supporting their children and furthering their education.



In 2014, Edna was selected as a "Women Making History" honoree by the prestigious Zonta Club of the LaSalle-Peru Area for her lifetime commitment and dedicated work in SRAVTE?s Single Parent Program and IVCC's GED program. She was indeed a master at her craft, and this particular honor touched her more than anyone can possibly imagine.



Edna McManus was a loving and caring woman of faith who was community-minded and others-oriented. She was gracious and kind, greeting every person she encountered throughout her life with a gentle, wholesome smile. She never spoke unkindly of anyone. For those who know how deeply Edna loved and in turn was loved by her family and friends, no words are necessary; for those who do not, none will suffice.



Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charles "Mac" McManus of Oglesby; parents, William and Ann Kimber of Oglesby; grandparents, James and Mary (Moyle) Kimber from England and John and Jennie (Carr) Gibbs of Triumph, IL; and sister June (Kimber) Gerrard of Loveland, CO.



Edna is survived by her brother Douglas Kimber (Hennepin. IL); sister Barbara (Kimber) Kascel (Holland, MI); sister-in-law Judith (McManus) Harris (husband Terry, Chicago, IL); six children, Charles Matthew (Matt) McManus (wife Anne, Loveland, CO), Wayne McManus (Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands), Douglas McManus of Oglesby, Linda (McManus) Zukowski (husband Thomas, Milwaukee, WI), Patrick McManus (wife Karen, of Peru), and Neil McManus (wife Alicia, Oswego, IL); along with 13 grandchildren and their spouses; three great-grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews and their families; and countless friends and admirers.



The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley, OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Illinois Cancer Care, and Geneations Healthcare, all in Peoria, for their professional and loving care during Edna's final illness.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, at Holy Family Church in Oglesby. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a full Catholic Mass at 11 a.m. delivered by Fr. Blake. Burial will take place at St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle at approximately 12:30 p.m.. The public is warmly invited.



Serving as pallbearers are Edna's five sons, Matthew, Wayne, Douglas, Patrick, and Neil McManus, and her son-in-law Thomas Zukowski, with her daughter, Linda Zukowski, serving as an honorary pallbearer.



Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, we ask that all individuals wishing to attend the services at Holy Family or St. Vincent's respect the family's request to wear a properly fitted mask and use the hand sanitizer that will be provided on site. Any questions regarding funeral arrangements can be directed to the Shields Funeral Chapel in Oglesby.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that mourners consider making a contribution to the IVCC Foundation in the name of the Edna McManus scholarship.





