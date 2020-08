Edna McManus



Died: August 8, 2020; Peoria



OGLESBY – Edna McManus, 78, of Oglesby died August 8 in Peoria, following an extended illness.



A funeral Mass is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Church, Oglesby. Visitation is tentatively scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Friday in the church. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.





