Edward G. Galassi
Edward G. Galassi

Born: April 23, 1932; La Salle

Died: October 4, 2020; Mobile, Alabama

LA SALLE – Edward Guy Galassi, 88, born April 23, 1932 in La Salle, Illinois to Guy and Freida (Castiglia) Galassi, passed away on October 4, 2020, in Mobile, Alabama, after a brief illness.

He attended La Salle-Peru High School and LPO Jr. College. He married Carol Posladek in 1953.

Ed is survived by Carol and their children, David, Marcia (Khamis Al-Omari), Lisa (Dr. Kenneth Petersen), Kathi (Gary Poyser), William (Julie), Laurie (Michael Wright), and Gaye; as well as 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He entered the Army in 1951 and was stationed at Ft. Sill, OK, during the Korean Conflict. After being discharged from the Army, he worked for Illinois Power Company in sales and was a manager in the marketing department when he retired from IP Headquarters in Decatur in 1993. They moved to Albuquerque, NM in 1994. He enjoyed singing in his parish choirs, golfing, square dancing, and telling stories to his grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, and one grandchild.

A funeral Mass took place October 9, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Mahomet, Illinois. Burial followed immediately after at Graceland Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, Illinois.

Visit owensfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Edward-Galassi for more information.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blair Owens Funeral Home - Mahomet
102 East Dunbar Street
Mahomet, IL 61853
217 586 4916
