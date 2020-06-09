Edward J. French
Died: June 5, 2020; Magnolia
MAGNOLIA – Edward J. French, 61, of rural Magnolia died Friday, June 5, 2020 in his home.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.