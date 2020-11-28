1/1
Edward Skoff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Skoff

Died: November 22, 2020; Peru

PERU – Edward Skoff, age 97, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at his home in Peru.

Beloved husband of the late Sophie (nee Cisneros) Skoff, cherished father of Sandy (Mike) Giovannini, Kenneth Skoff, and the late Karen Wangler, loving and proud grandfather to Alex (Kelly) Giovannini, John (Colleen) Giovannini, Adam, Amy and Ali Skoff.

Mr. Skoff served his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He was employed as a design engineer at Westclox until his retirement. He will be remembered for his strong faith and his love and devotion to his family.

Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Memorials may be directed to the Voluntary Action Center of La Salle County, La Salle VA Clinic or Vitas Healthcare in La Salle.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances sharedat www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved