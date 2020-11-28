Edward Skoff
Died: November 22, 2020; Peru
PERU – Edward Skoff, age 97, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at his home in Peru.
Beloved husband of the late Sophie (nee Cisneros) Skoff, cherished father of Sandy (Mike) Giovannini, Kenneth Skoff, and the late Karen Wangler, loving and proud grandfather to Alex (Kelly) Giovannini, John (Colleen) Giovannini, Adam, Amy and Ali Skoff.
Mr. Skoff served his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He was employed as a design engineer at Westclox until his retirement. He will be remembered for his strong faith and his love and devotion to his family.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Memorials may be directed to the Voluntary Action Center of La Salle County, La Salle VA Clinic or Vitas Healthcare in La Salle.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances sharedat www.MuellerFH.com
.