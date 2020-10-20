Elaine M. Ford
Born: September 26, 1924
Died: October 15, 2020
TONICA – Elaine M. Ford, 96, of Tonica, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, at Manor Court in Peru.
Private funeral services will be Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Tonica United Methodist Church in Tonica with Pastor Deepak Holkar officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the church. The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica is assisting the family with arrangements. Because of COVID-19, please respect social distancing and wear a mask. Those wishing to virtually attend the funeral services will be able to stream it on the Hurst Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.
Mrs. Ford was born Sept. 26, 1924, to Merlin and Lillian (Holly) Lambert. She attended the Ashley country grade school, Tonica High School, Oberlin College in Ohio and Illinois Wesleyan College in Bloomington, where she received her degree. She taught music in Heyworth and for one year in Mendota. After the war, she married Burdette Ford on Aug. 22, 1948. Elaine was a farm wife and raised four boys.
Mrs. Ford was an accomplished soloist and sang at many local weddings and funerals. She was active in the United Methodist Church in Tonica; she sang in the choir, was the youth choir director and a lay speaker and later attended and taught the adult Sunday school class. She had a deep faith and enjoyed attending church functions.
Mrs. Ford enjoyed ballroom dancing with Burdette, traveling to Peoria, Moline and Edgewood and hosting dance parties in her home. Mrs. Ford was also a Cub Scout Den Mothers for the Tonica Pack. She enjoyed watching stage plays at Stage 212 and Engle Lane Theatre.
Mrs. Ford is survived by four sons, Dennis (Pamela) Ford, of Tonica, Gary (Rita) Ford, of Tonica, Roger (Monica) Ford, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Duane (Sheri) Ford, of Covington, Ga.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren with two more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Burdette, on Jan. 3, 2014.
Pallbearers will be Adam, Evan, Joshua, Brian, Mathew and Nicholas Ford, Brian Gross, David Greer and Davis Eng.
