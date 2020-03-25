|
|
Elaine S. Bradley
Born: May 13, 1924; Roselle
Died: March 20, 2020; St. Paul, Minnesota
MENDOTA – Elaine S. Bradley, 95, formerly of Mendota, died as she lived, gently enclosed by family in love and prayer, at Lyngblomsten Care Center, St. Paul, MN. on March 20, 2020.
Graveside services will be Friday March 27, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Restland Cemetery, Mendota with Rev. Dick Hanson officiating. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.
Elaine was born May 13, 1924 in Roselle, Il. to Herman Bernhard and Caroline (Hoepner) Schmidt. She married Joseph Ellis Bradley August 21, 1948 in Harvard, Il.
Elaine was a dedicated wife and mother. She graduated from Valparaiso University with a bachelor of arts in Sociology and later worked as a licensed 6th grade teacher. She was a Mendota children's librarian and was director of Mendota Area Senior Services from 1979-1985.
She was awarded Woman of the Week and Year from Mendota Business and Professional Women's Club. She and her husband formed a local chapter of Compassionate Friends in Mendota. In her retirement she and her husband traveled with their business, JoEl's Skycrest Miniatures. She will be remembered for her Christian faith, gentle kindness, genuine love, strength and gratitude.
She is survived by her four daughters, Susan Bradley (Dale) Howard, Nancy Bradley (Peter) Albrecht, Beth Anne Bradley and Kaye Bradley Williams; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six nephews; and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2000; stepmother, Clara Ohl Schmidt; brother, Eugene "Bud" Robert Schmidt; and son, Joseph Scott Bradley in 1979.
Memorials may be directed to the Lyngblomsten Care Center or St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Washington, IL.