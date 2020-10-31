1/1
Eleanor A. Argubright
Eleanor A. Argubright

Born: June 28, 1928; La Salle

Died: October 29, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Eleanor Ann Argubright, 92, of La Salle, passed away peacefully in her home on October 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Graveside services were Saturday, October 31, 2020 in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling her arrangements.

Mrs. Argubright was born in La Salle on June 28, 1928 to Robert and Helen (Jagodzinski) Seifert. She graduated from La Salle-Peru Township High School and then worked at Westclox.

She married Raymond E. Argubright on May 15, 1948. Eleanor was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She enjoyed euchre, crafts, and fishing. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and long, devoted caretaker to others. Eleanor had a strong Christian family.

Mrs. Argubright is survived by eight children, Mary Wince of AR, Susan (Richard) Iverson of Highland Park, Robert (Jan) Argubright of TN, Patricia (Alex) Chagnon of AR, Sharon Lehn of IA, John Argubright of La Salle, Cindy Ladzinski of WA, and Brian (Missy) Argubright of La Salle; sister-in-law Sally Seifert of WA; 12grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband Ray on October 7, 1977; her twin brother, Robert Seifert; sister Lorraine Janko; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Wince.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
