Eleanor Ann Beals
1931 - 2020
Eleanor Ann Beals

Born: May 25, 1931; Monmouth

Died: August 10, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Eleanor Ann Beals, 89, of Mendota passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.

Ann was born May 25, 1931 in Monmouth to Herbert and Eleanor (Wichelman) Jebens.Ann was proud to work for the Mendota Elementary School District over parts of four decades as a secretary at both Blackstone and Lincoln Schools before her retirement in 1996. Ann was a nature lover, and especially enjoyed bird watching and seeing the eagles at the Illinois River by Starved Rock. Ann attended numerous athletic contests over the years, first supporting teams coached by her husband, and in later years, teams coached by her son. Ann also attended many games and events that her children participated in.

Ann married Robert "Bob" Beals in Dixon on June 29, 1951 after meeting him when they were students at the University of Iowa. She is survived by their two children, Patrick (Holly) Beals of Mendota and Melissa Beals of Murchison, New Zealand.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert in 1979; and her brother, Herbert "Hap" Jebens Jr. in 2017.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation or services, and burial will take place in Restland Cemetery, Mendota at a future date. Merritt Funeral Home of Mendota is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue at P.O. Box 284, Peru, IL 61354.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
August 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss prayers to you and your family
Diana Dahlgren
August 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy (Geuther) and Chris Butler
Friend
August 12, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
May Geuther
Friend
August 12, 2020
Pat, Holly, and Liz, I am sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Her picture is how I remember her to be.
She was always the friendly face at Lincoln grade school and kept tabs on everything that went on there.
I have always said that for success to occur, there is always someone in the background working to make it happen. Your mom was that person for you, your dad, and the schools where she worked. My sympathy to you and your families. Kathy Dungan
Kathy Dungan
Friend
